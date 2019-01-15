Vicon Industries, Inc. : Announces Plans to Deregister Common Stock with SEC

Vicon Industries, Inc. (the “Company”), a publicly-traded producer of
video management systems and components (OTCQB:VCON) headquartered in
Hauppauge, New York, announced today that it intends to file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 22, 2019 a Form 15
terminating the registration of its common stock, par value $0.001 per
share (the “Common Stock”), thereby suspending its obligations to file
periodic and current reports and other filings with the SEC, including
annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for
fiscal years beginning after September 30, 2018. The deregistration of
the Common Stock is expected to result in significant cost savings to
the Company in the near term from the elimination of SEC reporting
requirements. Also, the deregistration of the Common Stock will allow
the Company to avoid the substantial additional costs associated with
the compliance and auditing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and to focus its resources on
increasing long-term growth.
Vicon Industries Board of Directors made this decision after thorough
analysis and discussion because the cost of being an SEC reporting
company far exceed the associated benefits afforded to company the size
of Vicon Industries. The small number of our stockholders of record
allows the Company to deregister the Common Stock and cease being an SEC
reporting company and therefore eliminate SEC reporting compliance costs.
The Board determined that the time and resources previously expended on
SEC regulatory compliance and review - which is extremely burdensome for
the Company will now be better deployed in working to expand its current
business, and, ultimately, grow long-term stockholders’ equity.
About Vicon
Vicon Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: VCON) is a global producer of video
management systems and system components for use in security,
surveillance, safety and communication applications by a broad range of
end users. Vicon’s product line consists of various elements of a video
system, including video management software, recorders and storage
devices and capture devices (cameras). More information about Vicon
Industries, its products and services is available at www.vicon-security.com.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements relating to the Company’s future business
strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on management's
current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set
forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s history of
losses and negative cash flows; the Company’s need for additional
financing; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors"
contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended September 30, 2018. All information in this press release is
as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this
information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005897/en/