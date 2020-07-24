Vicon : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Note 1:
As at 31 March 2020, the Group has hired an assistant quantity surveyor to strengthen our in-house design team. The Group was in the process of identifying further suitable candidates for our in-house design team as the Group was in search for candidates with the necessary qualifications and experience to cope with the development of the Group.
As at 31 March 2020, the Group purchased several licenses for engineering software programs and the Group expects to purchase additional licenses upon the recruitment of new members of our in-house design team.
As at 31 March 2020, the actual use of net proceeds was less than estimated but had been applied in the same manner as specified in the section headed "Reasons for the listing, future plans and proposed use of net proceeds from the share offer" of the prospectus of the Company dated 12 December 2017 (the "Prospectus"). The net proceeds of approximately HK$7.1 million had not yet been utilised as at 31 March 2020 as planned, but is expected to be utilised by 31 March 2021. The Group will continue to apply the net proceeds from the listing in accordance with the allocation set out in the Prospectus.
The Group held the unutilised net proceeds mainly in short-term deposits with licensed banks in Hong Kong.
The expected timeline for utilising the remaining unutilised net proceeds is based on the best estimations of the future market conditions made by the Group. It is subject to change based on the current and future development of the market conditions.
The above supplemental information provided in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2020 Results Announcement and save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2020 Results Announcement remain unchanged.
