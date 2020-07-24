Vicon : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to the annual results announcement of Vicon Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Results Announcement") published by the Company on 26 June 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Results Announcement.

Based on the prospectus of the Company dated 12 December 2017, the net proceeds from the share offer ("Share Offer") of the Group at the time of its listing on 22 December 2017 was approximately HK$82.7 million. The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to provide additional information on the timing of any unutilised portion of net proceeds generated from the listing in the 2020 Results Announcement as follows:

2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT - USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM LISTING

The table below sets out the proposed application of the net proceeds from the Listing Date to 31 March 2020: