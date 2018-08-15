Log in
Victoria Police : Lads lose licences in Laverton

08/15/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

Two young drivers have learnt their lesson the hard way after they were allegedly caught speeding in Laverton overnight.

Police spotted a black Range Rover speeding in the outbound lanes of the Princes Freeway about 11.30pm.

It continued driving before returning onto the Princes Freeway, heading inbound.

Soon after, a BMW coupe was seen travelling past the Range Rover before the two began driving side-by-side, allegedly reaching speeds of 134km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Westgate Highway Patrol officers intercepted the Range Rover on the freeway before police caught up with the BMW, which had stopped for fuel a short distance up the road.

A 21-year-old Tarneit man and 20-year-old Altona North man, both probationary drivers, were issued infringement notices of $524 for speeding along with four demerit points.

Both also lost their licences for a month.

Natalie Butler

Media Officer

71121

Disclaimer

Victoria Police published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 19:05:03 UTC
