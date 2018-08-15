Victoria Police : Lads lose licences in Laverton

Two young drivers have learnt their lesson the hard way after they were allegedly caught speeding in Laverton overnight.
Police spotted a black Range Rover speeding in the outbound lanes of the Princes Freeway about 11.30pm.
It continued driving before returning onto the Princes Freeway, heading inbound.
Soon after, a BMW coupe was seen travelling past the Range Rover before the two began driving side-by-side, allegedly reaching speeds of 134km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Westgate Highway Patrol officers intercepted the Range Rover on the freeway before police caught up with the BMW, which had stopped for fuel a short distance up the road.
A 21-year-old Tarneit man and 20-year-old Altona North man, both probationary drivers, were issued infringement notices of $524 for speeding along with four demerit points.
Both also lost their licences for a month.
