Victoria Police : Man on the rum after Brunswick East theft

Police are investigating a theft from a bottle shop in Brunswick East on 3 March.

It is believed a man entered the Lygon Street store at 6.14pm and stole two bottles of spirits before pushing past a security guard as he walked out without paying.

The man is perceived to be of islander appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, numerous stamp tattoos on both of his arms, straight shoulder-length dark hair and a moustache.

Investigators have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Sergeant Megan Stefanec

Media Officer

76935