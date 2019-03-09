Log in
Victoria Police : Man on the rum after Brunswick East theft

03/09/2019 | 08:25pm EST

Police are investigating a theft from a bottle shop in Brunswick East on 3 March.

It is believed a man entered the Lygon Street store at 6.14pm and stole two bottles of spirits before pushing past a security guard as he walked out without paying.

The man is perceived to be of islander appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, numerous stamp tattoos on both of his arms, straight shoulder-length dark hair and a moustache.

Investigators have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Sergeant Megan Stefanec

Media Officer

76935

Disclaimer

Victoria Police published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 01:24:10 UTC
