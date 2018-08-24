Log in
Victoria Police : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie

08/24/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a thief who used a stolen credit card in Nagambie following a burglary at Northwood last month.

Police have been told unknown offenders attended a rural property on Northwood Road in Northwood sometime between 10am and 12.50pm on Wednesday 18 July.

It is believed they gained access to a shed and stole a chainsaw and a wallet from inside a car containing credit cards.

The victim's credit card was then used twice at a petrol station in Nagambie just after midday on the same day.

The alleged offender was filling up a white Volkswagen Polo or Golf and $200 in petrol was stolen.

Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Leading Senior Constable Melissa Seach

Media Officer

71371

Disclaimer

Victoria Police published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:51:04 UTC
