Victoria Police : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a thief who used a stolen credit card in Nagambie following a burglary at Northwood last month.

Police have been told unknown offenders attended a rural property on Northwood Road in Northwood sometime between 10am and 12.50pm on Wednesday 18 July.

It is believed they gained access to a shed and stole a chainsaw and a wallet from inside a car containing credit cards.

The victim's credit card was then used twice at a petrol station in Nagambie just after midday on the same day.

The alleged offender was filling up a white Volkswagen Polo or Golf and $200 in petrol was stolen.

Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Leading Senior Constable Melissa Seach

Media Officer

71371