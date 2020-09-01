Victoria lockdown to 'weigh heavily' on Australia's Q3 GDP, Treasurer says

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The coronavirus lockdown in
Australia's Victoria state will "weigh heavily" on the country's
September-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), Federal
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Wednesday.
"Obviously a real challenge exists in Victoria," Frydenberg
told reporters in Canberra, following the release of second
quarter GDP data.
"Treasury forecasts the events in Victoria are expected to
reduce GDP by A$10-A$12 billion in the September quarter. And we
are expecting to see up to 400,000 lose their jobs or see their
hours reduced to zero."
Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy shrank by
7% in the June quarter, confirming the country's first recession
in about three decades, data out earlier showed.
($1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Renju Jose and Swati Pandey)