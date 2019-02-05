Log in
Victory Capital : Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call

02/05/2019 | 04:34pm EST

CLEVELAND, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ('Victory Capital' or the 'Company') today announced that its fourth quarter earnings call has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The call had originally been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on that same date. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the conference call, please call (866) 465-5145 (domestic) or (409) 220-9945 (international), shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live call concludes.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until February 20, 2019. To access the replay, please call (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and enter the Conference ID Number 5157508.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $52.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

Victory Capital's differentiated model is comprised of nine Investment Franchises, each with an independent culture and investment approach. Additionally, the Company offers a rules-based Solutions Platform, featuring the VictoryShares ETF brand, as well as custom and multi-asset class solutions. The Company's Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform are supported by a centralized distribution, marketing and operational environment, in which our investment professionals can focus on the pursuit of investment excellence.

Victory Capital provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms with a variety of asset classes and investment vehicles, including separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs, UCITs and UMA/SMA vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com. Go to www.victorysharesliterature.com for ETF prospectuses or www.victoryfundliterature.com for mutual fund prospectuses.

Investor Relations Website

Victory Capital may use the investor relations section of its website, https://ir.vcm.com, to disclose material information to investors and the marketplace as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure ('Reg FD'). Victory Capital encourages investors, the media and other interested parties to visit its investor relations website regularly.

Contacts

Investors:Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
lmueller@finprofiles.com

Media:Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

Victory Funds are distributed by Victory Capital Advisers, Inc. (VCA). VictoryShares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM) is the adviser to VictoryShares ETFs and Victory Funds. VCM and VCA are affiliated. They are not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Source: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 21:33:04 UTC
