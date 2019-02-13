Victory over Gilead! California Court Rules HIV Drug Personal Injury Cases May Proceed

HIV/AIDS patients and advocates are celebrating a California court
ruling that allows personal injury cases against Gilead
Sciences Inc. over the drug company’s years-long promotion of its
TDF-based HIV/AIDS medications that cause permanent damage to kidneys
and bones, to proceed.
In a ruling issued
earlier today, the Honorable Carolyn B Kuhl, Judge of the Superior Court
of California, County of Los Angeles rejected all but
one of Gilead’s arguments in its demurrer seeking to have all the
HIV/AIDS patients’ legal theories dismissed. Judge Kuhl’s well-reasoned
opinion held that Plaintiffs' allegations were sufficiently pled to move
forward with all their tort claims, aside from strict liability.
In May 2018, California patients living with HIV filed a personal injury
lawsuit against Gilead
Sciences Inc. seeking to hold the Bay Area drug maker accountable
for actions around its promotion of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate’s
(TDF’s) drug formulation, knowing a safer alternate, tenofovir
alafenamide (TAF), existed; failure to warn patients of the damaging
side effects of TDF; and active misrepresentation of TDF’s efficacy and
risks.
The legal actions, prepared by HIV Litigation Attorneys and Rutherford
Law, were filed in May 2018 in Superior Court of the State
of California for the County of Los Angeles, [Case
No. BC702302, Personal Injury Claims; and Case
No. BC 705063, Class Action Status], and each demands a jury
trial. AHF is funding the litigation and will not receive any financial
recovery from the lawsuit in excess of its actual costs.
The cases also assert that Gilead deliberately and maliciously
suppressed from the market its alternate and newer formulation of the
drug, TAF, in order to extend the patent life—and sales—of its existing
medications that included TDF. Gilead earned over $18 billion in net
profit in 2015.
“This ruling is a tremendous victory for HIV/AIDS patients in their
quest for justice regarding the life-threatening physical harm that
Gilead has caused and we thank Judge Kuhl and the court for allowing
these cases to proceed,” said Arti Bhimani of HIV Litigation
Attorneys, attorney for plaintiffs.
“Gilead’s perverse motive of outsized profits and increased market share
is not in line with patient health and safety and we are grateful that
patients will now get their days in court,” said Liza Brereton of HIV
Litigation Attorneys, attorney for plaintiffs.
"Gilead has shown a disregard for its patients' health in order to
reap outsized profits from its TDF medications. I am happy the judge has
allowed our case against Gilead to proceed," said Plaintiff Michael
Lujano.
Anyone interested in joining this lawsuit should visit www.hivlitigation.com
or call HIV Litigation Attorneys at (323) 860-5230.
About AIDS Healthcare Foundation
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa,
Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To
learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and
follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005884/en/