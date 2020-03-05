Log in
Vida Capital Announces Senior Management Changes

03/05/2020 | 06:42pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners and Redbird Capital Partners, today announced management changes that are intended to better align the organization to take advantage of the opportunities Vida sees to grow and expand its business.

Bill Tice, currently Senior Managing Director, Marketing, Investor Relations and Business Development, has been promoted, effective March 1, 2020, to President and Chief Investment Officer of Vida Capital Management, LLC (“VCM”), the SEC-registered investment advisor subsidiary of Vida. Additionally, Tice will become a member of the Board of Directors. His responsibilities will include overseeing all investment activities of Vida’s funds to include investments in Life Settlements, ILS (through the Merion Square joint venture) and Special Situations, as well as a continued focus on capital raising, investor relations and new business development.

Prior to joining Vida in 2014, Tice held senior positions at Siguler Guff, & Co., Q Investments, and The Park Hill Group, a division of The Blackstone Group. He earned a BA in Economics cum laude from Middlebury College, and an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Brian O’Grady, currently a Managing Director, will be promoted to Senior Managing Director, Head of Marketing and will report to Tice. O’Grady will be responsible for capital raising for all of Vida’s funds. Tice, as President of VCM, along with Dan Young, President of Magna Life Settlements, Inc. and Magna Servicing, LLC, will oversee these operating subsidiaries, and continue to report to Jeff Serra, Vida CEO and Founder.

Jeff Serra said: “Vida has a strong management team, robust asset management infrastructure and unique expertise underwriting and managing longevity risk. Bill has been an integral part of the growth and advancement of the Vida enterprise since joining in 2014. His background, talent and overall performance have proven invaluable as the team continues to build success for our investors and provide value to our owners. Bill was the natural and right choice to make this advancement, and he will continue to bring excellence to our core goals and investment philosophy. Additionally, with Brian stepping up to backfill for Bill, we have a talented and experienced leader with a proven ability to develop and maintain close relationships with our limited partners.” 

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $4.4 billion in assets under management across the different closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top three secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

Media Inquiries

For Vida Capital:
Stephen Kirkwood
512-744-1040

For Redbird Capital Partners:
Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
646-569-5897

For Reverence Capital Partners:
Steven Lipin
Gladstone Place Partners
212-230-5930


© GlobeNewswire 2020
