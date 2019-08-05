Vida Pharmacal : Delivers First Cure for Canine Chagas Disease

New Hope for Millions of Dogs

Vida Pharmacal®, a developer of pharmaceuticals targeting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), today announced the first cure for canine Chagas disease. Its multicenter field study, Successful Treatment of Canine Chagas Disease, was published in the prestigious Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, August 1, 2019. For the first time, a treatment protocol significantly increased survivability and clinical improvement in treated dogs.

"We're incredibly encouraged by the study results," said Roy Madigan D.V.M., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Vida Pharmacal. "Survivability of treated canine patients increased to 95.3%, compared to 53% of control patients. Treated dogs also experienced 98.2% clinical improvement, compared to 27% of control patients. The protocol offers hope to millions of dogs and potentially, people."

Chagas disease is a communicable disease caused by the protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi (T.cruzi). It is transmitted to mammals—including humans—through triatomines, known as "kissing bugs" or "assassin bugs." Human patients endure physical suffering, social stigma, and the emotional stress of fearing death at any moment. More than 6 million people in the Americas currently live with the disease. Approximately 28,000 new cases result from vector transmission each year.

For dogs, Chagas was a death sentence because it manifests as heart disease and goes unrecognized. The Vida Pharmacal formula eliminates T.cruzi parasites in dogs and helps reverse symptoms of heart disease. An estimated 7 million dogs are infected with Chagas in the U.S. alone. In shelter dogs, it is more common than heartworm—18% of shelter dogs have Chagas vs. 16% with heartworm.

Vida Pharmacal patented its formula in 2016 after a decade of research. The formula was initially tested in veterinary patients presenting with Chagas disease and in military working dogs at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. It also was tested on primates and marine mammals with a 100% cure rate. A commercially available formula is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). When approved for veterinary use, the drug will be marketed by Vida Pharmacal and distributed through existing veterinary pharmaceutical distribution channels.

About Vida Pharmacal

Vida Pharmacal develops, markets, and distributes pharmaceuticals designed to treat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) for veterinary patients. Founded in 2017, Vida Pharmacal is headquartered in Bulverde, Texas and is privately held. https://www.vidapharmacal.com.

