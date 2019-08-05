Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vida Pharmacal : Delivers First Cure for Canine Chagas Disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:21am EDT

New Hope for Millions of Dogs

Vida Pharmacal®, a developer of pharmaceuticals targeting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), today announced the first cure for canine Chagas disease. Its multicenter field study, Successful Treatment of Canine Chagas Disease, was published in the prestigious Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, August 1, 2019. For the first time, a treatment protocol significantly increased survivability and clinical improvement in treated dogs.

"We're incredibly encouraged by the study results," said Roy Madigan D.V.M., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Vida Pharmacal. "Survivability of treated canine patients increased to 95.3%, compared to 53% of control patients. Treated dogs also experienced 98.2% clinical improvement, compared to 27% of control patients. The protocol offers hope to millions of dogs and potentially, people."

Chagas disease is a communicable disease caused by the protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi (T.cruzi). It is transmitted to mammals—including humans—through triatomines, known as "kissing bugs" or "assassin bugs." Human patients endure physical suffering, social stigma, and the emotional stress of fearing death at any moment. More than 6 million people in the Americas currently live with the disease. Approximately 28,000 new cases result from vector transmission each year.

For dogs, Chagas was a death sentence because it manifests as heart disease and goes unrecognized. The Vida Pharmacal formula eliminates T.cruzi parasites in dogs and helps reverse symptoms of heart disease. An estimated 7 million dogs are infected with Chagas in the U.S. alone. In shelter dogs, it is more common than heartworm—18% of shelter dogs have Chagas vs. 16% with heartworm.

Vida Pharmacal patented its formula in 2016 after a decade of research. The formula was initially tested in veterinary patients presenting with Chagas disease and in military working dogs at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. It also was tested on primates and marine mammals with a 100% cure rate. A commercially available formula is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). When approved for veterinary use, the drug will be marketed by Vida Pharmacal and distributed through existing veterinary pharmaceutical distribution channels.

About Vida Pharmacal

Vida Pharmacal develops, markets, and distributes pharmaceuticals designed to treat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) for veterinary patients. Founded in 2017, Vida Pharmacal is headquartered in Bulverde, Texas and is privately held. https://www.vidapharmacal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aCIT : Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit
PR
09:31aMiami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
09:31aSABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For August 2019
PR
09:31aPULMATRIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:31aBHMI Selected to Support Back-Office Functionality of the Zelle Network®
BU
09:31aZERO GRAVITY SOLUTIONS, INC. : and Rohan Marley Sign a Spokesperson and Marketing Collaboration Agreement
BU
09:31aGlobal Machine Learning-as-a-Service (MLaaS) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Technology Investments in Retail Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aKinetic by Windstream Expands 300-Megabit Internet to About 1,700 in Montezuma, Deep River and Barnes City
BU
09:30aULTRA ELECTRONICS : s) in Company
PU
09:30aROYAL BAM : Women in Engineering partnership up for top award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group