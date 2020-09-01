Video Conferencing, Cloud, & Big Data: CEOs of Zoom, Cloudflare, NexTech AR, and The Trade Desk Discuss New Growth Opportunities as Digital Transformation Accelerates

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).



Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): CEO Eric Yuan: “Video is the New Voice” Q2 2021 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2QJHmND

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth - As $150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings"

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) CEO Jeff Green: “Data-Driven Advertising - More Important Than Ever” Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2Gh8v8M

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), CEO Mathew Prince “Building A Better Internet”

“...As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefine and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere. And we continued to see meaningful adoption of Zoom's video-first unified communication platform across industries and geographies. So, let me share with you just a few key metrics that reflect this. Revenue grew 355% year over year in Q2...Customers with more than 10 employees grew 458% year over year as new customers chose Zoom to be their preferred communication and collaboration solutions.”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market.

According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech's InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

NEXCF virtual meetings, and AR technology is now being deployed in EdTech applications at major universities. Ryerson University is deploying NexTech’s Inferno AR for rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences for 5,000 Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science during the Fall and Winter terms.

August 31 - NEXCF announced its recently launched augmented reality solution for video conferencing 'ScreenAR' has generated over $100,000 in sales in its first month and sales momentum is now accelerating. 'ScreenAR' has been seamlessly integrated into the InfernoAR video conferencing platform and uses the company's ARitize technology. With the integration of its augmented reality solutions into its video conferencing events platform InfernoAR, NexTech has created a unique suite of product offerings that helps companies drive their digital transformation. With the rapid rollout and adoption of 'ScreenAR' the company has dramatically expanded its AR revenue generating power and is now becoming the de facto video conferencing industry standard.

August 25 - NEXCF reported record 290% revenue growth for Q2 2020, and a growing sales pipeline.

August 25 - NEXCF named SAP executive Eugen Winschel as Chief Operating Officer. Eugen Winschel is an 18 year veteran at SAP, where he was Global Vice President business Leader at SAP, and an expert in AI.

August 20 - NEXCF completed a C$13,200,000 prospectus offering, to fuel its next growth phase.

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) CEO Jeff Green: “Data-Driven Advertising - More Important Than Ever”

“…We’re starting to get a clearer picture of the role that advertising is playing as markets reopen. We talked last time about how data driven advertising would be on the front foot as that happens. And much as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 caused many advertisers to consider data-driven strategies for the first time, I believe this crisis will cause advertisers to leverage data more aggressively than ever, as they look to make every ad dollar work as hard as possible…We started to see this play out through our second quarter and into the start of the third. Since ad spend troughed in mid-April, advertisers have been returning and reactivating campaigns, but most of them with new approaches and new creatives given the environment we’re in. They realize that as markets reopen, they have a unique opportunity to gain market share.“

“…All of this puts data-driven advertising in the front seat. And we saw this reflected in our performance throughout the second quarter….As advertisers have been more deliberate, ad spend turned positive on a year-over year basis in mid-June. And that trend has continued through the month of July.”

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), CEO Mathew Prince “Building A Better Internet”

“...We believe the pandemic force companies distort their vendors into two buckets, nice to have and must have. All indications from the quantitative metrics we’re watching as well as the qualitative conversations we’re having with customers are that Cloudflare is squarely in the must have bucket…new customers, segments that have traditionally been slow to adopt the cloud are increasingly embracing their digital transformation and turning to us for help. In Q2, we saw particular strength in Europe, industrial companies and small businesses. Those are not the first three segments you think about when you think about cloud adoption. And yet COVID has caused even those segments of customers that traditionally are slow to change to adapt in order to survive. The nimbleness of our go-to-market team and our short sales cycles have allowed us to adjust our playbook and be there for new customers in these segments, as they unexpectedly accelerated their digital and network transformation plans.”

