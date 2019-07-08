Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Video Feature: Interview with Para's CEO Geoff Hampson by CRUXinvestor.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

CRUXinvestor.com Feature:

Interview with Geoff Hampson, CEO of Para Resources (TSX-V:PBR)

CRUXinvestor.com ask him about getting into production and making money and creating value. Current assets will be in production by end of the year and producing Gold. High-margin and Focused on stabilising cash flow. In conversation with targeted assets which fit the profile of companies they like to acquire, small undervalued, near term producing Gold assets, probably South American. Building a mid-tier gold producer.

Watch the Interview HERE.

Disclaimer

Para Resources Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pECOLAB : Ahead of Pace to Save Enough Water for 1 Billion People | Ecolab
PU
01:53pWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – West Africa
PU
01:53pC21 INVESTMENTS : appoints Sonny Newman as CEO Robert Cheney to remain on Board of Directors
AQ
01:51pFranklin Templeton Investments Canada Opens the Market
AQ
01:51p Army Corps Tours Houston Ship Channel
BU
01:51pNHPCO Releases Updated Edition of Hospice Facts and Figures Report
GL
01:49pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Choice Bancorp, Inc.
PR
01:48pKCOM : British pension fund USSL unit makes £566 million bid for KCOM in auction
RE
01:48pDANSKE BANK A/S : revises outlook downwards – expects 2019 net profit of DKK 13-15 billion
AQ
01:46pC21 INVESTMENTS : Updates Status of Secured Debt and Forward Obligations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About