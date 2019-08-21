Log in
Video Marketing Ranked as Number One Marketing Priority According to Mondo Survey

08/21/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventy-six percent of respondents indicated that video marketing was their top priority for 2019-2020, according to a new survey of more than 1,000 creative and digital marketing decision-makers by Mondo. The Mondo Creative & Digital Trends survey also revealed GDPR compliance (55%), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-powered tech or services (41%), and reactive design (38%) are top priorities as well. Mondo, an Addison Group Company, is a national staffing agency that specializes in creative, digital marketing, and tech talent.

Survey respondents indicated that experiential marketing (31%), micro-moments (28%), motion design (24%), visual search (21%) and voice search (10%) were also important marketing strategies for their organizations in 2019-2020. When it comes to SEM, survey respondents ranked audience targeting (86%) as the element that will inform paid search strategy most within 2019-2020, followed closely by keywords (83%) and remarketing (76%).

“With the changing needs of marketing organizations, specialists have emerged as the most valuable members of the team, whether it is a professional with expertise in UX design, customer experience, or SEM,” said Stephanie Wernick-Barker, President of Mondo. “We have seen a spike in demand for marketing professionals that excel with the multifaceted skill sets within design as companies better understand the growing connection between good design and revenue growth.”

Video Marketing Trends

According to the survey, the video marketing types marketers plan to invest in most for their 2019-2020 strategies are Instagram stories (66%) and newsfeed videos (62%). The prioritization of these two video marketing types differed for B2B marketers and B2C marketers, with newsfeed videos getting the top ranking from B2B marketers and Instagram stories being the highest priority for B2C marketers. Other top video marketing types for 2019-2020 include: gifs (52%); cinemagraphs (31%); live streaming (28%) and IGTV (21%).

Search Marketing Trends

Voice search is not a top priority for digital marketers currently, with only 17% indicating that they already have or plan to optimize their websites for voice search within the next 12 months. For visual search, 35% have or plan to optimize their websites for visual search.  

Looking at Search Engine Management (SEM) trends, the technologies informing strategy most over the next 12 months are audience targeting (86%), followed by keywords (83%), remarketing (76%), video (55%), interactive content (41%) and automation/AI (28%).

Design Trends

The value of good design and impact on a company’s bottom line is clear, with reactive design ranked number four out of overall 2019-2020 marketing priorities. As companies focus on producing quality design, the top design priority was for 2019-2020 is UX design, followed by graphic design, UI/visual design, interactive design, reactive design, and motion design.

About Mondo

Mondo, an Addison Group Company, is a national staffing agency that specializes in creative, digital marketing, and tech talent, including contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time placements. Founded in 2000, Mondo has made thousands of placements across a variety of industries and has access to the latest market insights, hiring trends, and salary updates. Headquartered in New York City, Mondo has 10 offices nationwide, including New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. Mondo was named one of Forbes’ Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2017 and 2018, a list compiled by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To learn more, visit www.mondo.com or call 212-257-5111. Connect with Mondo on TwitterFacebook, and LinkedIn.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications for Mondo
516-767-8390
lisa@lchcommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
