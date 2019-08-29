Video: Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities
Posted August 29, 2019
In this interview with Proactive, Phunware's Executive Vice President of Product Management and Engineering, Matthew Lindenberger, details the capabilities of the company's newest blockchain-enabled data exchange release, which allows political and advocacy groups to reach targeted audiences in both Republican and Democratic congressional districts across America.
Lindenberger goes on to explains that consumers can accrue digital assets as their data is used, allowing them to be in full control of their data.
