Video: Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities

08/29/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
Video: Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities
Posted August 29, 2019
Video: Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities

In this interview with Proactive, Phunware's Executive Vice President of Product Management and Engineering, Matthew Lindenberger, details the capabilities of the company's newest blockchain-enabled data exchange release, which allows political and advocacy groups to reach targeted audiences in both Republican and Democratic congressional districts across America.

Lindenberger goes on to explains that consumers can accrue digital assets as their data is used, allowing them to be in full control of their data.

Video: Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities was last modified: August 29th, 2019 by Phunware

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:10:08 UTC
