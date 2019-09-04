Video: Phunware Platform Deploying Across A 30-acre Mixed-use Residential and Commercial Development

In this interview with Proactive, Phunware Enterprise Account Executive, Lacey Howard, explains how the Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform will be implemented at Buffalo Heights, a mixed-use residential and commercial development in downtown Houston.

Phunware is working closely with both Midway, a real estate investment and development firm, and MKT Consulting, a fully integrated building system design firm, to provide a comprehensive enterprise platform to help achieve the objectives for this development.

Howard goes on to detail how the residents of St. Andrie, with the use of the Phunware-powered mobile app, will be able to request valet, submit a service appointment, track deliveries, open doors and more. Phunware's Location Based Services will provide residents, tenants, shoppers and property managers with a map and navigation of the entire property, inside and outside the buildings, with the same level of navigation capabilities they get from their mapping applications today.

