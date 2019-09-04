Log in
Video: Phunware Platform Deploying Across A 30-acre Mixed-use Residential and Commercial Development

09/04/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
Video: Phunware Platform Deploying Across A 30-acre Mixed-use Residential and Commercial Development
Posted September 4, 2019
Video: Phunware Platform Deploying Across A 30-acre Mixed-use Residential and Commercial Development

In this interview with Proactive, Phunware Enterprise Account Executive, Lacey Howard, explains how the Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform will be implemented at Buffalo Heights, a mixed-use residential and commercial development in downtown Houston.

Phunware is working closely with both Midway, a real estate investment and development firm, and MKT Consulting, a fully integrated building system design firm, to provide a comprehensive enterprise platform to help achieve the objectives for this development.

Howard goes on to detail how the residents of St. Andrie, with the use of the Phunware-powered mobile app, will be able to request valet, submit a service appointment, track deliveries, open doors and more. Phunware's Location Based Services will provide residents, tenants, shoppers and property managers with a map and navigation of the entire property, inside and outside the buildings, with the same level of navigation capabilities they get from their mapping applications today.

Read the full article from Proactive.

Video: Phunware Platform Deploying Across A 30-acre Mixed-use Residential and Commercial Development

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:51:09 UTC
