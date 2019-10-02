Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Video: Phunware Redefines Shopping Experience at Scottsdale Fashion Square

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:04pm EDT
Video: Phunware Redefines Shopping Experience at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Posted October 2, 2019

In this interview with Proactive, Phunware's Production Developer, Bryan Fernandaz discusses the launch of the All Access Scottsdale app. The app serves both shoppers and office workers who share the Scottsdale Fashion Square campus, providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience to all users.

Features of the mobile application include allowing shoppers to order meal delivery from select local restaurants, receive exclusive offers, connect with a text concierge and view property information.

The All Access Scottsdale app is now available on iOS and Android through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Read the full article from Proactive

Video: Phunware Redefines Shopping Experience at Scottsdale Fashion Squarewas last modified: October 2nd, 2019by Phunware

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:03:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in trading modes at fixing and WA prices on FX market
PU
01:34pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : FAQ about migration to new Securities market platform
PU
01:34pWTO : U.S. can tax $7.5B worth of European goods over subsidies to Airbus
AQ
01:33pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:32pAIRBUS : U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says--3rd Update
DJ
01:32pWHO WILL BECOME AMERICA'S MOST MUSICAL FAMILY? NICKELODEON SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR NEW FAMILY MUSIC COMPETITION, FRIDAY, NOV. 1, AT 7 : 00 p.m. (et/pt)
BU
01:31pOUTSYSTEMS : Workato, and Persistent Systems Announce Partnership to Accelerate Low-Code Integration and Automation Market
BU
01:31pOUTSYSTEMS : Announces Groundbreaking Advancements to Address the Growth of Citizen Development
BU
01:31pNew Capabilities from Low-Code Leader OutSystems Bring Unprecedented Speed, Simplicity, and Agility to Dynamic Case Management
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group