Video: Phunware Redefines Shopping Experience at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Posted October 2, 2019
In this interview with Proactive, Phunware's Production Developer, Bryan Fernandaz discusses the launch of the All Access Scottsdale app. The app serves both shoppers and office workers who share the Scottsdale Fashion Square campus, providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience to all users.
Features of the mobile application include allowing shoppers to order meal delivery from select local restaurants, receive exclusive offers, connect with a text concierge and view property information.
The All Access Scottsdale app is now available on iOS and Android through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
