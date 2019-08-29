Video: Phunware Wins New Business in Q2 with its Mobile Application Portfolio and Software Infrastructure Copy

In a Proactive interview, Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski announces that the technology company saw further growth in its mobile application portfolio with increases in platform subscription and services revenue in the second quarter, marking multiple consecutive quarters of growth, in addition to winning more customers.

Phunware reported net revenues totaling $5.5 million for the quarter, including beating Salesforce to win a contract with President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.