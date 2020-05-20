The current situation in the world and in post-Soviet countries is constantly changing. In spite of that, it is obvious that the perception of this situation in the majority of countries begins to change drastically, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the video conference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 19 May.

'Long quarantines and self-isolation of the population showed that even the superpowers do not have a margin of safety allowing to prevent a decline in their national economies for a long time in terms of closed borders and nonfunctioning enterprises,' the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He remarked that experts often make negative short-term forecasts for some states and even continents. In their words, the food issue is one of the most serious problems. 'Therefore, today it is very important for us to find ways to preserve agricultural and manufacturing industries of our countries while taking all measures to protect people,' Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

'We hope that Russia, as a locomotive of our integration association, will correlate measures which are taken to resume economic growth with our agreements to ensure a free access for goods to the markets in the EAEU,' the head of state added.

