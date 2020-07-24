Video conference with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia

On July 22,2020, the working meeting between Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov and Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde took place in the format of videoconference.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Finance Timur Ishmetov, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Shukhrat Vafayev, Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc, the World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan Marco Mantovanelli and other representatives of the Government of Uzbekistan and the World Bank.

The parties discussed issues of further development of cooperation between the World Bank and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

'A fruitful exchange of views took place with Mr. Kuchkarov. We discussed the government's anti-crisis measures to save lives and mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic' Anna Bjerde said after the meeting. 'I was delighted to learn about the development of a new strategy to reduce poverty in Uzbekistan, as well as the government's plans to continue investing in the development of human capital and professional skills of citizens.'

'I would like to note the determination of the authorities to continue structural reforms in agriculture, in the management of state-owned enterprises, the banking sector and other priority areas, despite the difficulties faced by the country as a result of the pandemic. Previously implemented economic reforms are helping Uzbekistan to cope with the crisis today. The World Bank will continue to provide financial and technical assistance in the implementation of broad economic and social changes in the country! '- added Anna Bjerde.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan