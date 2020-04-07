Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Video service Zoom taking security seriously - U.S. government memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York

Video conferencing company Zoom has been responsive to concerns over its software, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a memo recently distributed to top government cybersecurity officials and seen by Reuters.

The memo - drafted by DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which screens software used by government bodies - sounded a positive note about the teleworking solution, which has been beset by security worries since the coronavirus outbreak drew in a flood of new stay-at-home users.

DHS and FedRAMP said Zoom Video Communication Inc. was responding to the criticisms and understood how serious they were - a contrast with the formal advice against using the product issued on Tuesday by Taiwan's Cabinet.

Former White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton noted that while the message applied to the version of Zoom marketed to U.S. officials - Zoom for Government - it was still "good news" for the San Jose, California-based company.

"I see it as a pragmatic memo," said Payton, who is chief executive of cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions. She said the General Services Administration, which helps run FedRAMP, "had to say something" given the mounting disquiet over Zoom's issues.

That is in part because the company's new popularity as a main way to connect to colleagues, classes, friends and family while stuck at home has meant newfound scrutiny.

Most recently, University of Toronto-based internet watchdog Citizen Lab said it found "significant weaknesses" in the encryption protecting the confidentiality of Zoom meetings as well as evidence that encryption keys - key bits of code whose possession could enable a hostile power to eavesdrop on conversations - were sometimes being sent to servers in China, even when the meeting's participants were in North America.

Some schools and businesses have stopped using the service, among them Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, which Reuters reported last week had banned its employees from Zoom.

Zoom did not comment on the memo, instead pointing to previous comments made by the company's CEO, Eric Yuan, who has publicly pledged to do better.

"We'll double down and triple down on privacy and security," Yuan recently told CNN.

DHS and FedRAMP said in a joint statement that the memo was a best practice guide for government users, who it said were advised to use the Zoom for Government over the company's free or commercial offerings.

By Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pOmbudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda Issues Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak at Orinda Convalescent Facility
SE
03:39pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
03:39pMnuchin seeks additional $250 billion in small business relief from Congress by Friday
RE
03:37pSmall U.S. businesses were already struggling. Then coronavirus hit
RE
03:34pU.S. SEC issues compliance focus areas for brokers before new rules take effect
RE
03:33pUNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG : Sopletarnas insamlade matavfall blir biogas i unikt samarbetsprojekt
PU
03:32pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
03:30pWeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 billion tender offer
RE
03:29pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
03:29pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group