Videojet Earns Top 101 Status Among the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation” for a Second Time

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and variable data printing solutions, announced today that they have been recognized for the second year in a row by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of the top 101 2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. The competition identifies and recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

This year, 2,000 companies were nominated and 511 were selected as winners with only 101, including Videojet, earning top company honors. In 2018, Videojet was also named an Elite Award Winner in the Employee Achievement and Recognition category for Chicago companies.

“At Videojet, our associates are our most valued resource. Every day we strive to continuously improve our workplace by building and reinforcing a culture that provides great opportunities for our team to openly collaborate, learn, grow and Imprint the World™,” said Rich Wachter, Vice President of Human Resources for Videojet. “Receiving this recognition from the NABR for the second year in a row reminds us how far we have come on our journey to build a best-in-class workplace while reinforcing the outstanding efforts of our associates. These efforts, along with our innovative products and services, have made Videojet the Global Leader in Marking & Coding.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition assesses organizations based on categories such as communication, employee education, diversity, recognition, development, retention and more. In addition, national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

According to NABR President and CEO, Jennifer Kluge, “National companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies. We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”

Videojet will receive additional recognition as a national top 101 winning company at the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® National Summit that will take place September 15-17, 2019 in Chicago.

To learn more about Videojet and the company’s dedication to continuously working towards developing their workplace and team, visit www.videojet.com/careers.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country.

About Videojet Technologies:

Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 345,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet’s distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of over 62,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

©2019 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005772/en/