Vidyo Integrates Telemedicine Video Conferencing Solution With Tyto Care For Remote Examination Capabilities

VidyoConnect and Tyto Care Device Integration Will Enable Real-Time Telehealth Medical Exams and Visits

Vidyo, Inc., the leader in embedded real-time video solutions, today announced a planned integration with Tyto Care, the healthcare industry’s first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams. Vidyo will integrate its VidyoConnect telemedicine video conferencing solution with the Tyto Care examination device to enhance remote examination capabilities for healthcare providers.

Vidyo’s enterprise-grade video quality, HIPAA compliant-ready capabilities, and patented routing technology can power telehealth in virtually any care setting. The integration with Tyto Care will enrich Vidyo’s platform by enabling care providers to seamlessly initiate Tyto Care’s remote examination capabilities. Within VidyoConnect, clinicians will be able to launch the Tyto Care dashboard to remotely control a Tyto Care device associated with the patient’s Vidyo session, allowing them to guide each telehealth visit, from the evaluation of symptoms to patient engagement and diagnosis, supporting an online telehealth workflow.

“Partnering with Vidyo is a natural fit for us; we share the same vision of empowering a wide range of patients and providers through telehealth innovation,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. “Together with Vidyo, we will provide the most advanced level of video interaction and live, remote exams anywhere, anytime.”

The Tyto Care handheld, modular examination device examines the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, and abdomen, and measures body temperature to allow remote diagnosis of acute care situations. Remote examinations are performed as a live, on-demand telehealth visit with a physician. Ochsner Health System, Louisiana’s largest non-profit healthcare delivery system, has deployed the integrated Tyto Care and VidyoConnect solution.

“In today’s digital age, our patients expect to engage in high quality care both in and out of the home,” says Jennifer Humbert, Director Telemedicine, Development & Solutions, Ochsner CareConnect 360. “The partnership between Tyto Care and Vidyo is another step in the evolution of telemedicine, allowing our providers to cost-effectively examine patients from a distance in an innovative and convenient way with optimal results.”

A recent telehealth adoption study shows that more than 75 percent of nurses, physicians, healthcare administrators, and health IT professionals are currently using or plan to use telehealth solutions. These solutions extend the reach of healthcare providers into patients’ homes for remote examinations and monitoring and enable health systems to increase efficiency and cut costs.

“Adoption of telemedicine among clinicians and patients continues to increase,” said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Chairman and CEO of Vidyo. “Remote patient monitoring is increasingly important, both in and out of the hospital setting. Our collaboration with Tyto Care contributes to our leadership position providing telehealth solutions that deliver better patient outcomes at reduced costs, while increasing quality of life for both patients and providers.”

Vidyo and Tyto Care are demonstrating the device integration at the HIMSS conference in Orlando, from February 12 – 14. Visit Vidyo at booth 835 and Tyto Care at booth 6987. The integration is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019.

About Vidyo

Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo’s secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life for everyone. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, read our blog, or follow us on Twitter at @vidyo, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care’s solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com.

