Vidyo Integrates Telemedicine Video Conferencing Solution With Tyto Care For Remote Examination Capabilities

Vidyo,
Inc., the leader in embedded real-time video solutions, today
announced a planned integration with Tyto
Care, the healthcare industry’s first all-in-one modular device and
telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams. Vidyo will
integrate its VidyoConnect telemedicine video conferencing solution with
the Tyto Care examination device to enhance remote examination
capabilities for healthcare providers.
Vidyo’s enterprise-grade video quality, HIPAA compliant-ready
capabilities, and patented routing technology can power telehealth in
virtually any care setting. The integration with Tyto Care will enrich
Vidyo’s platform by enabling care providers to seamlessly initiate Tyto
Care’s remote examination capabilities. Within VidyoConnect, clinicians
will be able to launch the Tyto Care dashboard to remotely control a
Tyto Care device associated with the patient’s Vidyo session, allowing
them to guide each telehealth visit, from the evaluation of symptoms to
patient engagement and diagnosis, supporting an online telehealth
workflow.
“Partnering with Vidyo is a natural fit for us; we share the same vision
of empowering a wide range of patients and providers through telehealth
innovation,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. “Together
with Vidyo, we will provide the most advanced level of video interaction
and live, remote exams anywhere, anytime.”
The Tyto Care handheld, modular examination device examines the heart,
lungs, skin, ears, throat, and abdomen, and measures body temperature to
allow remote diagnosis of acute care situations. Remote examinations are
performed as a live, on-demand telehealth visit with a physician.
Ochsner Health System, Louisiana’s largest non-profit healthcare
delivery system, has deployed the integrated Tyto Care and VidyoConnect
solution.
“In today’s digital age, our patients expect to engage in high quality
care both in and out of the home,” says Jennifer Humbert, Director
Telemedicine, Development & Solutions, Ochsner CareConnect 360. “The
partnership between Tyto Care and Vidyo is another step in the evolution
of telemedicine, allowing our providers to cost-effectively examine
patients from a distance in an innovative and convenient way with
optimal results.”
A recent
telehealth adoption study
shows that more than 75 percent of nurses, physicians, healthcare
administrators, and health IT professionals are currently using or plan
to use telehealth solutions. These solutions extend the reach of
healthcare providers into patients’ homes for remote examinations and
monitoring and enable health systems to increase efficiency and cut
costs.
“Adoption of telemedicine among clinicians and patients continues to
increase,” said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Chairman and CEO of Vidyo. “Remote
patient monitoring is increasingly important, both in and out of the
hospital setting. Our collaboration with Tyto Care contributes to our
leadership position providing telehealth solutions that deliver better
patient outcomes at reduced costs, while increasing quality of life for
both patients and providers.”
Vidyo and Tyto Care are demonstrating the device integration at the
HIMSS conference in Orlando, from February 12 – 14. Visit Vidyo at booth
835 and Tyto Care at booth 6987. The integration is expected to be
available in the first quarter of 2019.
About Vidyo
Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital
communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people
around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo’s secure,
scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform
integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and
device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams,
build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life for
everyone. Learn more at www.vidyo.com,
Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying
stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if available
basis. The product plans, specifications, and descriptions are provided
for information only and are subject to change without notice, and are
provided without warranty of any kind, express or implied. Vidyo
reserves the right to modify future product plans at any time.
About Tyto Care
Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of
consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to
provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.
Tyto Care’s solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical
exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for
examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body
temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data,
conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data
repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine
learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients
using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple
integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam
tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.
For more information please visit www.tytocare.com.
