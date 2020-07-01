Log in
Vie-Del Company : to Acquire the Concentrate and High-Color Concentrate Business Lines From Constellation Brands

07/01/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Vie-Del Company (Vie-Del), the oldest family-owned grape processor and supplier of bulk juices, concentrate, brandy, wine and spirits in California, headquartered in Fresno, announced today that a definitive agreement was signed June 24, 2020 with Constellation Brands U.S. Operations, Inc. (“CBUSO”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation”), to acquire CBUSO’s grape concentrate and high-color concentrate business. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and requires Federal Trade Commission (FTC) review and clearance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes CBUSO’s Mega Purple, Mega Red, MegaNatural, and Canandaigua Concentrate brands used in CBUSO’s concentrates and high-color concentrate business and certain intellectual property, inventory, goodwill, interests in certain contracts, assets, and liabilities. Vie-Del plans to incorporate the MegaNatural High Color Concentrate product lines under the corporate Vie-Del Company brand and legacy product lines. This acquisition strengthens Vie-Del’s capabilities and positions the company as a leader in the high-color concentrate business. Together with Vie-Del’s existing concentrate business, these new capabilities will further enhance the company’s ability to serve the needs of the marketplace.

“This acquisition provides a seamless complement to our existing lines of grape juice concentrates, allowing our operation to further build upon the success we’ve created for more than 70 years,” said Dianne Nury, President of Vie-Del Company. “We look forward to continuing to serve the needs and help fuel growth for our industry partners with the same personalized business approach our family-owned company has become known for.”

About Vie-Del Company

Founded in 1946, Vie-Del Company is a family-owned fruit processor, winery and distillery operated by the Nury family. One of the oldest California based grape processors and suppliers of bulk juices, concentrate, brandy, wine and spirits, the company also produces a variety of other products for sale to the wine, spirit, food and beverage industries. The company operates out of two California facilities, one located in Fresno and the other in Kingsburg.

For more information about Vie-Del Company visit www.vie-del.com and follow on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/vie-del-company) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/viedelcompany).


© Business Wire 2020
