Viejas Casino & Resort : Completes Seven-Year Expansion Project

Popular Destination Unveils Renovation Results; Launches New Center Bar and High Limit Gaming Area

Viejas Casino & Resort today announced the completion of its seven-year renovation and expansion. Since initiating the project in 2011, the popular destination has constructed three hotel towers, redesigned the entire property, and launched a new and extensive center bar and high limit gaming area. The project completion follows closely behind the opening of Viejas Casino & Resort’s recently developed adult-only destination, Willows Hotel & Spa.

The new, stylish 1900-square-foot, 360-degree center bar includes 50 seats with gaming machines at each seat, 18 65-inch televisions wrapping around the entire bar and caters to both small and large groups. The center bar has its own 24-hour sports bar-style food menu, and features an extensive alcohol list, with wine and beer on tap including the recently launched Viejas Golden Blonde, a light and refreshing blonde ale created in collaboration with Mission Brewery. Center bar’s design incorporates various architectural elements including tile, stone, geometric shapes, and bright colors with the intention to make a bold statement as the new centerpiece of the Viejas property. These specific design elements were selected with the goal of accentuating the height of the center bar by guiding the eye from floor to ceiling and offering guests a big, open space for imbibing and socializing while on property.

Upping the ante, the 15,415-square-foot high limit gaming area includes more than 80 new slots and poker machines, and eight exclusive High Limit Tables games. Created for those looking for an exclusive high-stakes wagering experience, the high limit gaming area at Viejas Casino & Resort is now the most expansive and exclusive in the market.

The third and most recently constructed hotel tower is home to Willows Hotel & Spa, which opened in February 2018. Designed to embody modern elegance and luxury, the adult-only hotel offers guests a serene, architecturally-stunning escape that pulls the surrounding scenic mountainscapes into the property. Willows Hotel & Spa has 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, a fitness center, signature restaurants, including Locale Kitchen & Lounge, Ginger Noodle Bar and Daily Roast, as well as an expanded gaming space. The first two hotel towers opened in 2013 and 2015 and make up Viejas Hotel, the property’s family-friendly destination that features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites. In addition, Viejas Hotel includes a lush, spacious pool and lounge area, two modern fitness centers and two especially user-friendly business centers that enable guests to work and play.

“We’re thrilled to see the entire property come together and are proud of all the incredible improvements,” said Robert Welch, Jr., Chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and Viejas Casino & Resort. “It took seven years to bring our vision to reality and create a truly remarkable casino and resort, where our guests can enjoy all the new offerings and amenities. The expansion also connects us to a broader audience because we now have something luxurious and exciting for everyone to enjoy, be it adults who love gaming, to young couples who enjoy spending time at a high-end pool or families looking for an all-day or weekend destination.”

Welch Jr., added, “Our new center bar, which is the biggest in the San Diego area, will be a popular meet up point in the casino. We’re looking forward to having our guests finally experience it!”

Viejas Casino & Resort began the renovation and expansion project with the intention of providing an unmatched guest experience and to design the most luxurious escape among Southern California competitors. In the wake of these revamps, Viejas Casino & Resort has evolved into San Diego’s premier luxury gaming resort and regularly receives industry accolades, including annual rankings as a AAA Four Diamond Hotel and Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star Resort. Most recently, Willows Hotel & Spa was named Best Hotel during the 14th Annual HOSPY Awards hosted by NEWH, the hospitality industry’s leading networking organization.

To celebrate the completion of the renovation, Viejas Casino & Resort will be hosting a series of events during the grand opening weekend of Oct. 19-21.

On Friday, Oct. 19 Viejas will host an exclusive VIP event for media and dignitaries, which will feature the unveiling of the new center bar, a tasting of small bites from all six of the restaurants on property and live music.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Viejas will host a grand opening event for the public featuring more than $250,000 in cash and prize giveaways including a Mercedes-Benz convertible, theatrical circus performances, a dazzling fireworks show, live music and small bites from all of the restaurants on property.

For more information about Viejas Casino & Resort, visit www.viejas.com.

ABOUT VIEJAS CASINO & RESORT:

Located at I-8 and Willows Road east of San Diego, the Forbes Travel Guide 4 Star and AAA Four Diamond Viejas Casino & Resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games that include Blackjack, Baccarat, and Pai Gow, a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and The Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, and during winter Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool and lounge area. The highly anticipated new adult-only tower, Willows Hotel & Spa is now open and offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature restaurants including Locale Kitchen & Lounge, Ginger Noodle Bar and Daily Roast plus an expanded gaming space.

