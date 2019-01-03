Viela Bio : Announces Inebilizumab Achieved Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in Pivotal Trial in Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Viela Bio today announced that N-MOmentum, a pivotal trial of
inebilizumab, met its primary and key secondary endpoints in patients
with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The N-MOmentum
trial is a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled, global
registration study that enrolled 231 patients with NMOSD—a rare,
life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system.
The primary analysis demonstrated a 77% reduction in the risk of
developing an NMOSD attack in patients treated with inebilizumab
monotherapy compared to placebo. Furthermore, secondary analysis
demonstrated a reduction in worsening of disability in patients treated
with inebilizumab compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability
profiles for inebilizumab were acceptable and consistent with previous
experience. Additional details from the N-MOmentum trial will be
presented at a medical meeting in 2019.
“These results support our hypothesis that CD19 expressing B cells
including plasmablasts and plasma cells play a key role in the
pathogenesis of NMOSD,” said Jorn Drappa, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical
Officer and Head of Research & Development at Viela Bio. “This study
demonstrated a highly significant and clinically meaningful reduction in
attack risk and suggests a promising new treatment for patients
diagnosed with NMOSD. We would like to thank the investigators,
hospitals and most of all the patients who took part in this trial,
without whom medical advancements would not be possible.”
NMOSD is a rare, life-threatening autoimmune disease of the central
nervous system in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells,
most commonly in the optic nerves and spinal cord, resulting in severe
damage. NMOSD may cause severe muscle weakness and paralysis, loss of
vision, respiratory failure, problems with bowel and bladder function
and neuropathic pain.1 There is currently no cure or approved
treatment for NMOSD.
“The N-MOmentum trial is the largest controlled trial in NMOSD ever
conducted with participants from 24 countries spanning the globe.
Importantly, this trial studied inebilizumab as monotherapy, free from
the confounding influence of other background immunosuppressive
treatments. The results provide unambiguous evidence of a large
reduction in the risk of attack. The results also showed a highly
beneficial impact of inebilizumab on disability,” said Dr. Bruce Cree,
M.D., Ph.D., MAS, the lead investigator for the N-MOmentum study and
Professor of Clinical Neurology at the UCSF Weill Institute for
Neurosciences, San Francisco, CA.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation
for inebilizumab for the treatment of patients with NMOSD in March 2016.
The European Medicines Agency granted orphan designation to inebilizumab
for the treatment of NMOSD in March 2017.
About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD)
NMOSD is a recently proposed unifying term for neuromyelitis optica
(NMO) - also known as Devic's disease - and related syndromes. NMOSD is
a rare, severe, relapsing, neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that can
be fatal. In NMOSD, about 80% of patients have autoantibodies to a water
channel protein called aquaporin-4 (AQP4). These AQP4-IgG autoantibodies
are produced by plasmablasts and plasma cells and bind primarily to
astrocytes in the central nervous system. Binding of AQP4-IgG antibodies
to central nervous system cells is believed to trigger attacks, which
can damage the optic nerves, spinal cord and brain. Loss of vision,
paralysis, loss of sensation, bladder and bowel dysfunction, nerve pain,
and respiratory failure can all be manifestations of the disease. Each
NMOSD attack leads to further damage and disability. NMOSD occurs more
commonly in women and it may be more common in non-Caucasians. There is
currently no cure or approved treatment for NMOSD.
About Inebilizumab
Inebilizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high
affinity to CD19, a protein expressed on a broad range of B cells,
including antibody-secreting plasmablasts and plasma cells. After
binding to CD19, these cells are rapidly depleted from the circulation.
About N-MOmentum
The N-MOmentum study enrolled 231 NMOSD patients, including patients
with and without AQP4-IgG antibodies. Patients were randomized to
receive two intravenous doses of inebilizumab monotherapy or placebo and
followed for 6.5 months. Patients were subsequently placed into open
label extension in which all patients received inebilizumab every 6
months. The primary endpoint was time from treatment initiation to
occurrence of an NMOSD attack. NMOSD attack diagnosis was standardized
using 18 clinically meaningful criteria that were developed for the
study. An independent, blinded external adjudication committee reviewed
all NMOSD attacks. An open-label study is ongoing, with patients
receiving an inebilizumab infusion every 6 months. More information can
be found on clinicaltrials.gov.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage
biotechnology company pioneering and advancing treatments for severe
inflammation and autoimmune diseases by selectively targeting shared
critical pathways that are the root cause of disease.
For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
