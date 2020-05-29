Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel and Economy Churn Again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:07am EDT

VIENNA, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Giant Ferris Wheel – symbolic of Vienna and tourism – which had been turning without interruption since the end of World War II was switched off for the first time in 75 years in mid-March due to the Corona crisis. But today at noon Vienna time, Nora Lamac, whose family has operated the Giant Ferris Wheel for generations, and the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig pressed the Giant Ferris Wheel's on switch, setting the Viennese landmark in motion once again. Yesterday, artists and performers living in Vienna sent out a musical message of optimism and hope into the virtual world as part of an event streamed online. Participants used a stage set up on a purpose-built platform to share their online musical greetings from dizzying heights. Shops, bars, restaurants and museums in Vienna have been open for a few days or weeks now, and today the city's hotels, amusement parks and public pools open their doors.

"The city is slowly coming back to life and hotels are reopening. We are showing what global rankings like the Mercer and the Economist have for many years: that Vienna is a safe, mindful and livable city, with excellent infrastructure, adept at overcoming challenging situations. We hope this symbol serves to inspire all those who have been touched by Vienna." - Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna

"Before Corona, the Giant Ferris Wheel was in continuous service for over 70 years. When the wheel stopped, life seemed to stand still. Today is a very emotional moment for me and my family. It gives us grounds for hope – not just for me, but for everyone who has had a difficult time over the past few months." - Nora Lamac, Ferris Wheel Owner

"Like virtually no other landmark, the Wheel is now a symbol of the city's restart. We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests - and can promise that Vienna has a lot to offer this year, too – in spite of distancing and the no- or low-touch economy." - Norbert Kettner, Director of Tourism

10 Wheel Fun Facts
https://www.wien.info/en/sightseeing/sights/giant-ferris-wheel-fun-facts 

2020 Vienna Attractions
https://www.wien.info/en/sightseeing/viennaopennow 
https://www.wien.info/en/travel-info/coronavirus-information

https://b2b.wien.info/en/travelindustry/vienna-open-now

Press Images
https://b2b.wien.info/en/press-media-services/pressservice/giant-ferries-wheel

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viennas-giant-ferris-wheel-and-economy-churn-again-301067630.html

SOURCE Vienna Tourist Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aCOVESTRO : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:23aBLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23aDIGIMARC : Sets June 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
PR
08:22aKNORR-BREMSE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aASCO PRESENTATION : Abstract #3011 Interim subgroup analysis for response by PD-L1 status of CLASSICAL-Lung, a phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC.
PU
08:21aVACCINEX : Detailed supporting data for ASCO Abstract #3011
PU
08:21aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 2493 29/05/2020 Resolutions approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:21aBAYER : Efficacy of Vitrakvi™ (larotrectinib) further established with continued high response rates and durable response in updated analyses in adult patients and quality of life data in adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer
PU
08:20aTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS : Highlights Updated Envafolimab Results in MSI-H/dMMR Colorectal Cancer and Results from Clinical Trial of Opdivo and Yervoy Combination Therapy in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Conducted by Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology
AQ
08:20aBrand X Lifestyle Corp. Provides Investment Portfolio Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group