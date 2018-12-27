Log in
Vietnam 2018 average inflation rises to 3.54 percent Year-on-Year - govt statistics office

12/27/2018 | 08:41am CET
A woman shops at a Fivi mart in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's average consumer price index in 2018 rose 3.54 percent from last year, led by an increase in the cost of healthcare, education and transport services, government data released on Thursday showed.

The cost of healthcare services and medicines rose 10.82 percent in the year, while the cost of education services was up 6.31 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement. Transport costs rose 6.38 percent.

Consumer price index in December rose 2.98 percent from a year earlier, but fell 0.25 percent from November, the GSO said.

Core inflation -- excluding food, energy, health care and education prices -- rose 1.48 percent in 2018, the GSO said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

