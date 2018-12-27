Vietnam 2018 average inflation rises to 3.54 percent Year-on-Year - govt statistics office

The cost of healthcare services and medicines rose 10.82 percent in the year, while the cost of education services was up 6.31 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement. Transport costs rose 6.38 percent.

Consumer price index in December rose 2.98 percent from a year earlier, but fell 0.25 percent from November, the GSO said.

Core inflation -- excluding food, energy, health care and education prices -- rose 1.48 percent in 2018, the GSO said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)