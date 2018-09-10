Vietnam Airlines JSC : Classic - Hanoi Concert 2018 featuring the London Symphony Orchestra

The 'Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi Concert 2018' will see the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra performing in the unique cultural setting of Hanoi's Old Quarter.

Taking place at the Ly Thai To Statue and Garden in Hanoi's famous Hoan Kiem District on 6 October 2018, the concert will also showcase the beauty of Vietnam; its people; and its thousand-year old capital Hanoi - a city of peace, and a world-class destination for international cultural events.

Featuring talented artists from all over the world, led by one of the world's finest conductors, Elim Chan, the prestigious LSO will bring a performance filled with musical virtuosity and enthusiasm.

About the London Symphony Orchestra:

From delivering artistic excellence on stage, in recordings and on film, to its world-leading music education and community programme, the London Symphony Orchestra strives to bring great music to as many people as possible. Established in 1904, the LSO was one of the first self-governing orchestras, built on the values of partnership and artistic ownership. That entrepreneurial spirit continues today.

The LSO has been the Resident Orchestra at the Barbican in the City of London since the Centre opened in 1982. Every year, it gives 70 concerts there and performs over 50 worldwide. The LSO also programmes concerts and workshops at LSO St Luke's through its pioneering community and education programme, LSO Discovery, which was one of the first in the UK. Much of LSO Discovery's work is captured and disseminated digitally, enabling enthusiasts, pupils and teachers from around the world to benefit from its activities. The Orchestra also champions new music, regularly commissioning some of the foremost British composers to write significant new works for full orchestra and mixed-ability ensembles.