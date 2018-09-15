Log in
Vietnam Airlines JSC : Flight schedule change due to the impact of Typhoon Mangkhut

09/15/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Hanoi, 15 September, 2018 - Vietnam Airlines would like to announce that due to the impact of Typhoon Mangkhut, we are going to reschedule flights to Hongkong on 16 and 17 September to ensure safety.

On 16 September, 04 Vietnam Airlines' flights including VN592, VN593, VN594, VN595 between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Hongkong will be cancelled.

02 flights between Ho Chi Minh city and Hongkong, namely VN596 departing on 16 September and VN599 departing on 17 September, will be delayed.

Affected passengers are entitled to be booked onto alternative flights at no extra cost.

Vietnam Airlines are closely monitoring the Typhoon Mangkhut and will update in further notices. Passengers travelling to Hongkong during this period should regularly update weather conditions and information of flighs schedule.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.

Please check your flight status by vising www.vietnamairlines.com, our Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlinesGlobal or Customer Service at +84 24 38320320.


Disclaimer

Vietnam Airlines JSC published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 09:12:01 UTC
