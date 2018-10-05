Vietnam Airlines JSC : Flight schedule change due to typhoon Kong-rey in Korea

Hanoi, 5 October, 2018 - Due to the impact of typhoon Kong-rey in Korea, to ensure safety, Vietnam Airlines is making schedule adjustment on flights to/from Gimhae International Airport (Busan) on 6 October as follows:

Departure time of 4 flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Busan including VN422, VN423, VN426, VN427 will be postponed from 7 to 10 hours on 6 October.

Vietnam Airlines will rebook affected passengers onto another Vietnam Airlines' flight (on the same route) at no extra charge upon request.

Passengers travelling to/from Busan during this period are advised to update latest information pertaining to the weather/flight status and reschedule travel plan accordingly.

We appreciate your continued patronage and apologise for any inconvenience caused by typhoon Kong-Rey. Please check your flight status by visiting Vietnam Airlines' official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines' website www.vietnamairlines.com, or contact agents nationwide and Customer Service at 1900 1100.