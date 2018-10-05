Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vietnam Airlines JSC : Flight schedule change due to typhoon Kong-rey in Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:23pm CEST
Hanoi, 5 October, 2018 - Due to the impact of typhoon Kong-rey in Korea, to ensure safety, Vietnam Airlines is making schedule adjustment on flights to/from Gimhae International Airport (Busan) on 6 October as follows:

Departure time of 4 flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Busan including VN422, VN423, VN426, VN427 will be postponed from 7 to 10 hours on 6 October.

Vietnam Airlines will rebook affected passengers onto another Vietnam Airlines' flight (on the same route) at no extra charge upon request.

Passengers travelling to/from Busan during this period are advised to update latest information pertaining to the weather/flight status and reschedule travel plan accordingly.

We appreciate your continued patronage and apologise for any inconvenience caused by typhoon Kong-Rey. Please check your flight status by visiting Vietnam Airlines' official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines' website www.vietnamairlines.com, or contact agents nationwide and Customer Service at 1900 1100.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Airlines JSC published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 17:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pAPPLE : Greenlight Capital Exited Apple Stake -- CNBC
DJ
08:08pCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
08:08pGODADDY INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
08:08pGOLDFINCH BIO : to Present Data on TRPC5 Inhibitor for Proteinuric Kidney Disease and its Kidney Genome Atlas for Identification of Novel Targets
BU
08:08pSunPoint Assumes CUNA Mutual’s Direct Workers’ Compensation Run-off Portfolio
BU
08:07pDAVID EINHORN : Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn likens Tesla to Lehman Brothers
RE
08:07pUNION BANK : & Trust to grow again, this time by buying Northern Virginia's Access
AQ
08:06pVISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06pPROGRESSIVE PLANET :  Resignation of Board Member
AQ
08:06pA.M. BESTTV AT BERMUDA ILS CONVERGENCE CONFERENCE : As Convergence Capital Matures, It's Remaking the Risk Chain
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4RWE : RWE profits to take a hit after court delays brown coal mining
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.