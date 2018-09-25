Vietnam Airlines JSC : Notice to the passenger from the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

From October 1, 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries notice that passengers to bring plants (fresh food, fruits, vegetables, cereals, cut flowers, seeds, seedlings, plant products, ex.dry flowers etc) to Japan must:

- Submit the certificate of plant quarantine issued by the government of the exporting country.

- Comply with quarantine inspection based on the Japanese Plant Protection Law.

- Phytosanitary certificates are not presented, all food will be disposed. Passengers will be caught in jail for maximum three years or charged with one million yens (equivalent to about 200 million VND).