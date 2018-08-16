Log in
Vietnam Airlines JSC : reschedules flights due to storm Bebinca

08/16/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Hanoi, 16 August 2018 - Vietnam Airlines regrets to announce that due to the impact of tropical storm 'Bebinca', we will reschedule a number of flights departing to/from Cat Bi (Hai Phong) and Vinh airports on 16 August to ensure safety. Flights VN1192/1193, VN1266/1267, VN1715/1714 will depart 2.0hrs earlier by 2.5hrs.

Affected passengers are entitled to be booked onto alternative flights to the ticketed destination at no extra cost (subject to availability).

Vietnam Airlines is closely monitoring the storm Bebinca and its impact and will update in further notices. Passengers travelling to/from Hai Phong and Vinh during this period should regularly update weather condition and information of flights and reschedule travel plan accordingly.

We appreciate your continued patronage and apologize for any inconvenience caused to affected passengers.

Please check your flight status by vising Vietnam Airlines' official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlinesGlobal, Vietnam Airlines' website www.vietnamairlines.com, or contact agents nationwide and Customer Service at 1900 1100 (domestic Vietnam) or +84 24 38320320 (international).

###

New schedule of flights to/from Hai Phong and Vinh on 16 August 2018:

Flight

Route

Old ETD (LT)

New ETD (LT)

VN1192

HCMC - Hai Phong

18:00

15:30

VN1193

Hai Phong - HCMC

20:45

18:15

VN1266

HCMC - Vinh

18:00

15:30

VN1267

Vinh - HCMC

20:30

17:55

VN1715

Hanoi - Vinh

18:45

16:45

VN1714

Vinh - Hanoi

20:20

18:20


Disclaimer

Vietnam Airlines JSC published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 07:45:06 UTC
