Vietnam Airlines JSC : reschedules flights due to storm Bebinca

Hanoi, 16 August 2018 - Vietnam Airlines regrets to announce that due to the impact of tropical storm 'Bebinca', we will reschedule a number of flights departing to/from Cat Bi (Hai Phong) and Vinh airports on 16 August to ensure safety. Flights VN1192/1193, VN1266/1267, VN1715/1714 will depart 2.0hrs earlier by 2.5hrs.

Affected passengers are entitled to be booked onto alternative flights to the ticketed destination at no extra cost (subject to availability).

Vietnam Airlines is closely monitoring the storm Bebinca and its impact and will update in further notices. Passengers travelling to/from Hai Phong and Vinh during this period should regularly update weather condition and information of flights and reschedule travel plan accordingly.

We appreciate your continued patronage and apologize for any inconvenience caused to affected passengers.

Please check your flight status by vising Vietnam Airlines' official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlinesGlobal, Vietnam Airlines' website www.vietnamairlines.com, or contact agents nationwide and Customer Service at 1900 1100 (domestic Vietnam) or +84 24 38320320 (international).

New schedule of flights to/from Hai Phong and Vinh on 16 August 2018: