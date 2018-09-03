Log in
Vietnam Airlines JSC : reschedules flights due to storm Jebi

09/03/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

Hanoi, 3 September, 2018 - Vietnam Airlines would like to announce that due to the impact of storm Jebi in Japan, we are going to reschedule flights departing to/from Osaka and Nagoya airports on 4 September to ensure safety.

On 4 September, 08 Vietnam Airlines' flights including VN330, VN331, VN320, VN321, VN346, VN347, VN340, VN341 between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Osaka/Nagoya are going to be delayed 21 to 23 hours. Affected passengers are entitled to be booked onto alternative flights at no extra cost.

Vietnam Airlines are closely monitoring the storm Jebi and will update in further notices. Passengers travelling to/from these abovementioned airports during this period should regularly update weather conditions and information of flighs schedule.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.

Please check your flight status by vising www.vietnamairlines.com, our Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlinesGlobal or Customer Service at +84 24 38320320.

###

Fligh route

Flight number

Old departure time

New departure time

HAN - KIX

VN330

00:30, 4 Sep

23:50, 4 Sep

SGN - KIX

VN320

00:15, 4 Sep

23:50, 4 Sep

HAN - NGO

VN346

00:15, 4 Sep

23:50, 4 Sep

SGN - NGO

VN340

00:05, 4 Sep

23:50, 4 Sep

KIX - HAN

VN331

10:30, 4 Sep

08:00, 5 Sep

KIX - SGN

VN321

10:30, 4 Sep

08:30, 5 Sep

NGO - HAN

VN347

10:15, 4 Sep

08:30, 5 Sep

NGO - SGN

VN341

10:00, 4 Sep

08:50, 5 Sep

Disclaimer

Vietnam Airlines JSC published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:21:11 UTC
