Vietnam Airlines JSC : reschedules flights due to storm Jebi

Hanoi, 3 September, 2018 - Vietnam Airlines would like to announce that due to the impact of storm Jebi in Japan, we are going to reschedule flights departing to/from Osaka and Nagoya airports on 4 September to ensure safety.

On 4 September, 08 Vietnam Airlines' flights including VN330, VN331, VN320, VN321, VN346, VN347, VN340, VN341 between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Osaka/Nagoya are going to be delayed 21 to 23 hours. Affected passengers are entitled to be booked onto alternative flights at no extra cost.

Vietnam Airlines are closely monitoring the storm Jebi and will update in further notices. Passengers travelling to/from these abovementioned airports during this period should regularly update weather conditions and information of flighs schedule.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.

Please check your flight status by vising www.vietnamairlines.com, our Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlinesGlobal or Customer Service at +84 24 38320320.

###