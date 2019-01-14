Log in
Vietnam Airlines JSC : warns passengers affected by strike at Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

01/14/2019 | 06:19am EST

Hanoi, January 14, 2019 - Vietnam Airlines warns passengers traveling on flights between Vietnam and Germany and connecting flights to other destinations via Frankfurt Airport on January 14-15, 2019 as below:

Germany's powerful Verdi union announced that the Frankfurt strike will start from 2:00 am until 8:00 pm January 15 (local time), which is 8:00 am January 15 until 2:00 am January 16 (Vietnam time). During this time, all security staff at Terminal 1 and 2 at Frankfurt airport will not be working.

The strike will affect Vietnam Airlines' flights to/from Frankfurt on January 14 and 15. Passengers on VN37 Hanoi to Frankfurt on January 14 cannot go through a security check and therefore are unable to connect to any other flights from Frankfurt airport. Departure time of VN36 Frankfurt to Hanoi on January 15 will be rescheduled.

Affected passengers are entitled to claim a refund, exempted from restrictions and refund fees if passengers do not wish to continue their journey; free one-time ticket exchange (excluding fare differences, taxes and surcharges arising from journey changes). Time for refunding and exchanging tickets is within 07 days after the strike. We appreciate your continued patronage and apologize for any inconvenience caused to affected passengers.

Vietnam Airlines urged all passengers with flights scheduled to travel between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh city and Frankfurt during the strike action to regularly check the latest information on www.vietnamairlines.com, Vietnam Airlines' website www.vietnamairlines.com, or contact agents nationwide and Customer Service at 1900 1100 (call from Vietnam and 842438210210 (international calls)


Disclaimer

Vietnam Airlines JSC published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:18:01 UTC
