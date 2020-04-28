Log in
Vietnam April consumer prices up 2.93% year-on-year; trade deficit at $700 million

04/28/2020 | 10:26pm EDT
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city

Vietnam's consumer prices in April rose 2.93% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the costs of food and healthcare services, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Compared with last month, consumer prices fell 1.54%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

Average consumer prices in the first four months of this year rose 4.9% from a year earlier, it added.

The Southeast Asian country likely recorded a trade deficit of $700 million in April, the GSO said. Exports in the month likely fell 3.5% year-on-year to $19.7 billion, while imports likely declined 2.3% to $20.4 billion.

For the January-April period, exports likely rose 4.7% from a year earlier to $82.94 billion while imports were up 2.1% to $79.89 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.05 billion.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

