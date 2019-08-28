Log in
Vietnam August consumer price index rise 2.26% year-on-year - government data

08/28/2019 | 10:21pm EDT
Women wearing traditional hats, known as a non la, sit in a market in Hoi An

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer price index in August rose 2.26% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of education and healthcare services, government data released on Thursday showed.

The cost healthcare services rose 8.88% in the period, while the cost of education services was up 6.60%, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Compared with last month, the consumer price index rose 0.28%, the GSO said. It increased 1.87% from the end of last year.

Core inflation--excluding food, energy, health care and education prices--rose 1.95% in August from a year earlier and was up 0.13% from July, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. 1.59% 21.69 Delayed Quote.-46.02%
