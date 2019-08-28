Vietnam August trade surplus likely widens to $1.7 billion vs. $43 million in July

Exports in August likely rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $24.5 billion, while imports climbed 7.5% to $22.8 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

Vietnam typically releases statistics data before the end of the reporting period. August trade data is subject to revision next month.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in August. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first eight months of the year, Vietnam's exports likely rose 7.2% to $169.982 billion, while imports were up 7.5% at $166.579 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.4 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)