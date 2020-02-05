Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam-China Jan trade plummets on new year holiday, virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 11:28pm EST
Containers are loaded at a port in Ho Chi Minh city

Trade between Vietnam and China fell sharply in January due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and coronavirus epidemic that has led to transport and supply chain disruptions

Vietnam relies heavily on China, its largest trading partner, for materials and equipment for its labour-intensive manufacturing.

Bilateral trade in January fell 25.8% from December and was down 11.8% from a year earlier, the Vietnamese government said in a statement.

"The main reason behind the sharp fall in Vietnam-China trade after Tet holidays was the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," the government said.

The government said last week that cross-border trade between Vietnam and China was "not encouraged" and on Sunday announced it would ban all flights to and from China over coronavirus concerns.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 563 in China. Vietnam confirmed an additional two cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 10.

The government said on Wednesday Vietnam's gross domestic product growth in the first quarter of this year "will likely be one percentage point slower" than the 6.8% target.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aChina to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports
RE
12:33aChina to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports
RE
12:21aStocks gain after China cuts trade tariffs, solid U.S. data
RE
12:17aEU investigates Qualcomm over radio-frequency chips
RE
12:17aITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Provides Design Services of New Materials with QuesTek
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aStocks gain after China cuts trade tariffs, solid U.S. data
RE
12:11aToyota lifts annual profit forecast on currency moves, third-quarter profit eases
RE
12:09aToyota lifts annual profit forecast on currency moves, Q3 profit eases
RE
12:05aMost Southeast Asian stock markets rise; Philippine up ahead of likely rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group