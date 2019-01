Exports in December fell 9.7 percent from November to $19.64 billion, while imports were 5.3 percent lower, at $20.45 billion, the General Customs Department said in a statement.

The country posted a trade surplus of $6.8 billion for 2018, widening from a $2.03 billion surplus in 2017, the department said.

Exports in 2018 rose 13.2 percent to $243.48 billion, while imports were up 11.1 percent at $236.69 billion, it added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)