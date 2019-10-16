Log in
Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI COMPANY IS A PARTNER OF COMPOSITE - ACCC SUPER TEMPERATURE CABLE ALUMINUM CABLE ALUMINUM (ACCC) (17/10/2019)

10/16/2019
On September 30, 2019, CTC Global Corporation (California-USA) announced the list of authorized partners to produce and trade super-core composite aluminum cable - ACCC, including CADIVI. . This is a new product line with many advantages compared to steel core aluminum cable - traditional ACSR, strict technical requirements, used in high-voltage transmission systems of 110 kV, 220 kV, 500 kV. This product line will help the Electricity industry solve some problems of the electricity system such as loss, system overload ...

With the recognition of the authorized production and trading of super-core aluminum composite cable - ACCC by the US partner as above, CADIVI company has made a new step in technology, production capacity as well as brand reputation. in electric cable manufacturing industry in Vietnam and the world.

Manufactured according to ASTM B987 / B987M, ASTM B857, ASTM B609, ACCC (Aluminum Conductor Carbon Fiber Composite Core) cables of CADIVI company, using the composite composite core of CTC Global Corporation.

The composition of the cable includes: The bearing part is a composite core, whose architecture consists of parallel carbon fibers embedded with resin and is covered with epoxy-coated fiberglass (effective against electrochemical corrosion, protecting the core. carbon from the impact of the environment). The conductive part is twisted aluminum strands with high electrical conductivity.

Compared with traditional ACSR cable, ACCC cable has outstanding advantages such as:

- The maximum temperature under normal operating conditions of the cable is 180 degrees C;

- The ability to carry a load current greater than 02 times of traditional ACSR cable with the same diameter;

- Composite bearing core should be lighter cable, better bearing capacity, low deflection, allowing to increase the length of pillar distance, reduce the number and height of pillars;

- If compared with ACSR wires with the same diameter and working conditions, ACCC cables can reduce losses by 20 to 40% depending on specifications by using aluminum with high conductivity, larger conductivity and no loss loss due to eddy currents;

- Higher cable life. Highly resistant to corrosion, resistant to humid environments, salt water.

Along with other traditional products, ACCC cable products will be necessary equipment for CADIVI company to confidently step into the development process to become one of the leading electric cable companies in Vietnam.

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:48:10 UTC
