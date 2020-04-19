Log in
Vietnam Electric Cable : THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN 2020 OF VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLES WIRE SUCCESSFULLY (20/04/2020)

04/19/2020 | 09:51pm EDT
On April 18, 2020, Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company organized the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Meeting approved the Report on business results in 2019 in which the total revenue in 2019 reached 9,030 billion VND, exceeded the plan by 101.5% and increased 105.7% compared to the performance in 2018, profit before tax reached 627. billion, guaranteed dividend of 50%. In the context of common difficulties of the country, especially in the field of electric cable production and trading, the above results are a great effort of the whole company 's employees.

The Meeting also agreed to approve the Company's production and business plan in 2020 with the following targets: Turnover of VND 10,392 billion, profit before tax of VND 501 billion and dividends in 2020 of 50%.

In 2020, the company will quickly grasp technology trends, materials and products from equipment manufacturers, material suppliers and manufacturers of large power cables, to propose research products, based on demand. domestic market, export, select suitable products for research and production

The Board of Directors has outlined the development strategy of the Company, emphasizing the goal of 'implementing well the target of revenue and profit according to the business plan approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders'. The company has set a development goal to 2022 with a firm vision to gradually diversify its products, developing the company to become one of the largest and most prestigious electric cable manufacturers in Vietnam.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 01:50:04 UTC
