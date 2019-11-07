Vietnam Electric Cable : national brand is valued at USD 247 billion (08/11/2019)

Over the past three years, the rank of the Vietnam National Brand has been continuously improved, up 8 levels and is in a strong brand group thanks to the Government's efforts on reforming the business investment environment, improving high export and import performance, product and business brand support and positive forecasts for GDP growth. In particular, there is no small contribution of the Vietnam National Brand Program (Vietnam Value). In 2018, the value of Vietnam National Brand reached 235 billion USD, in 2019 it increased by 12 billion USD, reaching 247 billion USD.

If in the early 2000s, Vietnamese enterprises' trademarks were not included in the rankings of international organizations, then by 2019, according to the rankings of Forbes Vietnam, the total value of 50 brands. leading to over 9.3 billion USD, of which 50% of enterprises have national brand products, such as Vinamilk, Habeco, Vietcombank, Vietnam Airlines, Cadivi, Saigontourist ...

(Source: Vietstock.vn)