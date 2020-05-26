Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vietnam Fish Farm Using U.S. Soy in Pangasius Advanced Fingerlings Feeding Demonstration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

USSEC conducted a feeding demonstration for pangasius advanced fingerlings in In Pond Raceway Systems (IPRS) in FFIC in Vietnam, using USSEC feed containing 34% crude protein and 5% fat. The fish was stocked on April 18 and it is estimated that they will reach 100 grams and will be harvested in June.

The inclusion of U.S. soybean meal in the demo diet is about 43.5%. To produce feed for the feeding demo, the feedmill bought 33,760 kilograms of U.S. soybean meal and is following USSEC experts in formulating feed diets.

The new approach of high-quality feed for pangasius in young stage culture is opening a new trend for developing the pangasius industry in Vietnam. As it becomes more stable, it will increase the use of soybean meal, particularly U.S. soybean meal.

'[The] fish look good; together with high quality feed of USSEC, I believe that fish will gain well and harvest soon,' says Nguyen Quang Vinh - FFIC Farm Areas Director.

Using a fish pump for stocking fish at FFIC farm on April 18, 2020

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:53pFinancial system will benefit supporting economic recovery
PU
05:53pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfolio
PU
05:53pVietnam Fish Farm Using U.S. Soy in Pangasius Advanced Fingerlings Feeding Demonstration
PU
05:53pITALGAS : acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione
PU
05:53pELI LILLY AND : Statement from Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks on New Part D Senior Savings Model
PR
05:52pMAXIM POWER CORP. : Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:52pROYAL GOLD : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
05:49pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combined with Limited Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
05:49pBANK OF JAPAN : Printing Money for Government (Parts I & 2)
AQ
05:48pItaly's RCS says it may win damages in dispute with Blackstone after ruling
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group