Vietnam H1 FDI inflows drop 4.9% year-on-year to $8.65 billion - government

Vietnam received $8.65 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of the year, down 4.9% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Friday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges -- which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements -- dropped 15.1% in the year to $15.67 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 51.1% are due to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 25.2% would go to gas, water and electricity distribution, it said.

Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Thailand and China.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies)