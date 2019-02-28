Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vietnam Industrial Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice - H Lam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:22pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

VIETNAM INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN

64 063 656 333

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

LAM VAN HUNG

Date of last notice

11 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Lam Van Hung is a director and shareholder of Corbyns International Limited.

Date of change

26 and 27 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Corbyns International Limited - 116,377,487 shares

Class

ORDINARY

Number acquired

9 ordinary shares on 26 February 2019 9 ordinary shares on 27 February 2019

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

9 shares @ $0.30 per share on 26 February 2019 and 9 shares @ $0.30 per share on 27 February 2019

No. of securities held after change

Corbyns International Limited - 116,377,505 shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Yes

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

No, see note (1) below.

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

(1)The trades were made pursuant to an exception under paragraph 4.3(a)(xi) of the Company's Securities Trading Policy. On 26 February 2018, the Company announced that Mr Lam gave notice that Corbyns International Ltd intended to acquire further shares in the Company, on-market under the 3% creep exception to the Corporation Act takeover prohibition. These purchases were made in accordance with this notice.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vietnam Industrial Investments Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pPBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy and Logistics Close Previously Announced IDR Simplification
PR
09:47pYAMAHA MOTOR : to Collaborate with Hubrecht Organoid Technology, accelerating technology development in biomedical engineering
PU
09:47pABAK : Our desire in A-Ibom is to serve humanity – Inyangeyen, Commissioner for Works
AQ
09:44pKINGWELL : interim loss narrows to RMB5.37m
AQ
09:44pCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : year net up 7.9% to HK$951m
AQ
09:43pBOEING : New services, deals
AQ
09:43pBOEING : deal in Vietnam shows value of engagement
AQ
09:43pCHUNGHWA TELECOM : At the MWC, I feel struggles of Taiwan telecom operators
AQ
09:43pP I A C A : China opens up airspace in response to India-Pakistan crisis
AQ
09:43pALIBABA : Helping hand
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3GAP : GAP : to separate Old Navy brand, close stores; shares soar 25 percent
4U.S. says seeking to cut tariff, non-tariff barriers in UK trade deal
5GOLDMINING INC : GOLDMINING : Announces Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.