Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows up 9.8 percent to $2.58 billion

02/26/2019 | 04:34am EST
Man works at the construction site of a sky train link in Hanoi, Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam received $2.58 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-February, up 9.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — were more than 2.5 times higher than the same period last year, climbing to $8.47 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 81.8 percent are to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 5.6 percent would go to real estate, the ministry said.

Hong Kong was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Singapore and South Korea.

The Southeast Asian country reported a record high FDI inflows of $19.1 billion last year, up 9.1 percent. [nL3N1YV175]

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

