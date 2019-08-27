Vietnam January - August FDI inflows up 6.3% year-on-year to $11.96 billion - ministry

However, FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements in the January-August period - fell 7.1% from a year earlier to $22.63 billion.

Of the pledges, 69.6% are to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 10.2% would go to real estate, the ministry said.

Exports by foreign-invested companies in the first eight months are estimated to have risen 4.6% from a year earlier to $117.95 billion, accounting for around 69.4% of Vietnam's total exports, it added.

Hong Kong continued to be the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by South Korea and Singapore.

The Southeast Asian country reported a record high FDI inflows of $19.1 billion last year, up 9.1%.

