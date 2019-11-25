Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam January-November FDI inflows rise 6.8% year-over-year to $17.62 billion - government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:48am EST
Women work on a garment assembly line of Maxport Garment Company in Hanoi

Vietnam received $17.62 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eleven months of this year, up 6.8% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - rose 3.1% in January-November from a year earlier to $31.8 billion, data from the ministry shows.

Of the pledges, 68% would be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 10.4% would go to real estate, the ministry said.

South Korea was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and Singapore.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 0.23% 17.12 Delayed Quote.29.60%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 369 End-of-day quote.79.13%
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED -0.81% 184 Delayed Quote.7,861.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aUber stripped of London operating license, again
RE
05:08aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar amid end-month demand
RE
05:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on mixed trade cues; Thailand up on stimulus hopes
RE
05:06aFORMER PM BLAIR : Don't hold your breath for UK-U.S. trade deal
RE
05:04aChina mandates 13 banks for U.S. dollar bond issue, seeks to raise over $3 billion
RE
04:58aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : EU Head of Delegation to Mauritius pays courtesy call on Prime Minister
PU
04:56aApple to expand operations in India - IT minister
RE
04:55aPound gains as Tory election lead promises end to political uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group