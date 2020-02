Exports in January tumbled 17.4% from a year earlier to $18.32 billion, while imports were down 13.7% to $18.60 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

The department didn't explain the sharp decline in trade figures, but traders attributed the fall to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January and the China's coronavirus epidemic.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)