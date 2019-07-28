Vietnam July consumer inflation picks up to 2.44%

Headline inflation in June was 2.16%.

The cost of education services rose 6.48% in July from a year earlier, while the cost of healthcare services was up 5.93%, the General Statistics Office said.

Compared with the previous month, July consumer prices rose 0.18%, it said.

Average consumer prices in January-July rose 2.61% on-year, it added.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 2.04% in July from a year earlier and was up 0.23% from June, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)