Vietnam July consumer inflation picks up to 2.44%

07/28/2019 | 10:25pm EDT
A food and vegetable seller puts onion to a plastic bag for a client at a market in Hanoi, Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer prices in July rose 2.22% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of education and healthcare services, government data released on Monday showed.

Headline inflation in June was 2.16%.

The cost of education services rose 6.48% in July from a year earlier, while the cost of healthcare services was up 5.93%, the General Statistics Office said.

Compared with the previous month, July consumer prices rose 0.18%, it said.

Average consumer prices in January-July rose 2.61% on-year, it added.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 2.04% in July from a year earlier and was up 0.23% from June, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
